8-year-old beats stage 4 cancer at St. Jude

A St. Jude patient is getting social media attention after being featured on the Today show.

Cameron Scott, 8, was diagnosed with a brain tumor that had led to stage 4 cancer. He ended up at St.Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

He underwent surgery and after six months of chemotherapy and radiation was declared cancer free!

Cameron's family (like all other St. Jude families) never received a bill from St. Jude for treatment.

Since being aired on the Today Show Thursday, his story as gotten the attention of thousands on Instagram and Twitter.

Meet the 8-year-old superhero who beat brain cancer at St. Jude https://t.co/AnH6BZWHRx pic.twitter.com/TIIyDF0qL7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 25, 2017

I've donated to St. Jude since I was old enough to receive an allowance. My brother had leukemia and St. Jude is why the costs didn't burden my family. Though he lost his battle, these stories are proof of why those donations are ALWAYS worth it. https://t.co/lz8NHecEpj — Trill Magnolia® (@trillmagnolia) November 25, 2017

