East High making mark as #1 team in nation

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The East High School Mustangs are making their mark on this high school basketball season.

The team ranks number one in the country according to MaxPreps.

Shelby County Schools tweeted their appreciation to the team on Twitter:

East High is led by head coach Penny Hardaway, a former star at University of Memphis and in the NBA.

