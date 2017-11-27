East High making mark as #1 team in nation

The East High School Mustangs are making their mark on this high school basketball season.

The team ranks number one in the country according to MaxPreps.

Shelby County Schools tweeted their appreciation to the team on Twitter:

BIG CONGRATS to @EastMustangs @Iam1Cent for putting @SCSK12Unified on top! #1 H.S. basketball team in the COUNTRY! Our student athletes, faculty, staff & administrators at East, WE #salute you because you are the reason that WE are on top. @SCSSupt Thx for your leadership always! pic.twitter.com/87kTd6HeRq — 88.5FM & C19TV (@voiceofscs) November 26, 2017

East High is led by head coach Penny Hardaway, a former star at University of Memphis and in the NBA.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.