Burglars steal from Thanksgiving homicide victim's home

Burglars stole a television out of a home just two days after the homeowner was shot and killed inside.

Memphis Police Department confirmed burglars stole from Robert Wong's home in Parkway Village.

Wong, 68, was found dead around noon on Thanksgiving. Wong was a grandfather and guardsman in the Air National Guard.

His family is asking for donation to help pay for the funeral. You can donate at this link.

