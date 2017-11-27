Burglars steal from Thanksgiving homicide victim's home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Burglars steal from Thanksgiving homicide victim's home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
By Jerry Askin
Connect
Robert Wong (Source: submitted) Robert Wong (Source: submitted)
The victim's stolen minivan (Source: Google Maps) The victim's stolen minivan (Source: Google Maps)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Burglars stole a television out of a home just two days after the homeowner was shot and killed inside.

Memphis Police Department confirmed burglars stole from Robert Wong's home in Parkway Village.

Wong, 68, was found dead around noon on Thanksgiving. Wong was a grandfather and guardsman in the Air National Guard.

His family is asking for donation to help pay for the funeral. You can donate at this link.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • 1 of the West Memphis 3 arrested in Arkansas

    1 of the West Memphis 3 arrested in Arkansas

    Monday, November 27 2017 3:18 PM EST2017-11-27 20:18:22 GMT
    Jessie Misskelley (Source: Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)Jessie Misskelley (Source: Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)

    One of the West Memphis 3 found himself back in jail over the weekend.

    More >>

    One of the West Memphis 3 found himself back in jail over the weekend.

    More >>

  • City watch issued for missing teen

    City watch issued for missing teen

    Monday, November 27 2017 2:57 PM EST2017-11-27 19:57:29 GMT
    (Source: Memphis Police Department)(Source: Memphis Police Department)

    A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.  

    More >>

    A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.  

    More >>

  • Event aims to lower AIDS rate in Memphis

    Event aims to lower AIDS rate in Memphis

    Monday, November 27 2017 2:57 PM EST2017-11-27 19:57:24 GMT
    An HIV test in action (Source: WMC Action News 5)An HIV test in action (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphis ranks number 8 in the U.S for cities with the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses, according to a 2015 study by the Centers for Disease Control.

    More >>

    Memphis ranks number 8 in the U.S for cities with the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses, according to a 2015 study by the Centers for Disease Control.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly