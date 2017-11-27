Justices reject appeal over Mississippi Confederate emblem - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Justices reject appeal over Mississippi Confederate emblem

Mississippi state flag (Source: WLOX) Mississippi state flag (Source: WLOX)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from an African-American attorney who called the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag "an official endorsement of white supremacy."

The justices did not comment Monday in ending a lawsuit by lawyer Carlos Moore that sought to have the flag declared an unconstitutional relic of slavery.

Mississippi has used the same flag since 1894. It is the last state banner featuring the Confederate symbol, a red field topped by a blue tilted cross dotted by 13 white stars. Critics say the symbol is racist. Supporters say it represents history.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • 1 of the West Memphis 3 arrested in Arkansas

    1 of the West Memphis 3 arrested in Arkansas

    Monday, November 27 2017 3:18 PM EST2017-11-27 20:18:22 GMT
    Jessie Misskelley (Source: Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)Jessie Misskelley (Source: Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)

    One of the West Memphis 3 found himself back in jail over the weekend.

    More >>

    One of the West Memphis 3 found himself back in jail over the weekend.

    More >>

  • City watch issued for missing teen

    City watch issued for missing teen

    Monday, November 27 2017 2:57 PM EST2017-11-27 19:57:29 GMT
    (Source: Memphis Police Department)(Source: Memphis Police Department)

    A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.  

    More >>

    A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.  

    More >>

  • Event aims to lower AIDS rate in Memphis

    Event aims to lower AIDS rate in Memphis

    Monday, November 27 2017 2:57 PM EST2017-11-27 19:57:24 GMT
    An HIV test in action (Source: WMC Action News 5)An HIV test in action (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphis ranks number 8 in the U.S for cities with the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses, according to a 2015 study by the Centers for Disease Control.

    More >>

    Memphis ranks number 8 in the U.S for cities with the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses, according to a 2015 study by the Centers for Disease Control.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly