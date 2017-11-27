Justices reject appeal over Mississippi Confederate emblem

One of the West Memphis 3 found himself back in jail over the weekend.More >>
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.
Memphis ranks number 8 in the U.S for cities with the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses, according to a 2015 study by the Centers for Disease Control.
With the fall semester drawing to a close, and bachelor's degree holders earning up to 33 percent more on average than non-college-educated workers in certain states, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017's Most & Least Educated Cities in America.
A fire broke out at a Memphis church Monday morning.
