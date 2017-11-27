Scam promises free airline tickets

A fake link for two free airline tickets is resurfacing on Facebook.

The link claims to be affiliated with Delta Air Lines, prompting a quick survey to secure the tickets.

Once the survey is completed you are asked to like and share the link on Facebook, but you never receive the tickets.

Sharing fake links or pages on social media allows scammers to collect user data and collect a profit.

The easiest way to spot a fake link is to see if the link uses "https" not "http." Only secure sites will have "https" in the link.

Delta has not released an official statement.

