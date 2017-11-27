Scam promises free airline tickets - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Scam promises free airline tickets

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Public Domain) (Source: Public Domain)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A fake link for two free airline tickets is resurfacing on Facebook. 

The link claims to be affiliated with Delta Air Lines, prompting a quick survey to secure the tickets.

Once the survey is completed you are asked to like and share the link on Facebook, but you never receive the tickets.

Sharing fake links or pages on social media allows scammers to collect user data and collect a profit. 

The easiest way to spot a fake link is to see if the link uses "https" not "http." Only secure sites will have "https" in the link. 

Delta has not released an official statement. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • 1 of the West Memphis 3 arrested in Arkansas

    1 of the West Memphis 3 arrested in Arkansas

    Monday, November 27 2017 3:18 PM EST2017-11-27 20:18:22 GMT
    Jessie Misskelley (Source: Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)Jessie Misskelley (Source: Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)

    One of the West Memphis 3 found himself back in jail over the weekend.

    More >>

    One of the West Memphis 3 found himself back in jail over the weekend.

    More >>

  • City watch issued for missing teen

    City watch issued for missing teen

    Monday, November 27 2017 2:57 PM EST2017-11-27 19:57:29 GMT
    (Source: Memphis Police Department)(Source: Memphis Police Department)

    A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.  

    More >>

    A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.  

    More >>

  • Event aims to lower AIDS rate in Memphis

    Event aims to lower AIDS rate in Memphis

    Monday, November 27 2017 2:57 PM EST2017-11-27 19:57:24 GMT
    An HIV test in action (Source: WMC Action News 5)An HIV test in action (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphis ranks number 8 in the U.S for cities with the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses, according to a 2015 study by the Centers for Disease Control.

    More >>

    Memphis ranks number 8 in the U.S for cities with the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses, according to a 2015 study by the Centers for Disease Control.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly