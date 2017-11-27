Shoplifting suspects hit deputy's car during chase

Two shoplifting suspects led deputies on a chase through Shelby County.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said two shoplifters drove away from the Walmart near the intersection of Raleigh-Lagrange Road and Whitten Road.

During the chase, the suspects hit a deputy's cruiser.

The shoplifting suspects are in custody and nobody was injured during the chase.

