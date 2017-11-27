Fire breaks out at Memphis church - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Fire breaks out at Memphis church

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A fire broke out at a Memphis church Monday morning.

Firefighters rushed to Perfecting Love Community Church around 11 a.m.

The flames engulfed a portion of the building, away from the main sanctuary. Firefighters said the fire damaged church offices, the kitchen, and fellowship hall.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

    •   
