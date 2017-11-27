Event aims to lower AIDS rate in Memphis

Memphis ranks number 8 in the U.S for cities with the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses, according to a 2015 study by the Centers for Disease Control.

According to the CDC, one explanation for this alarming rate: lack of education and prevention resources.

"Just say no until you know," Representative G.A. Hardaway said. "Behavior modification can save your life and it can make life easier for your family."

Monday, ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1, State Representative G.A. Hardaway, Memphis City Councilman Martavious Jones, and SCS board member Stephanie Love held an event aimed at raising awareness about HIV and AIDS.

"I stand with you proudly Representative Hardaway as we try to educate our community and erase the stigma associated with this disease," Councilman Jones said.

"This is something that needs to be discussed often and this is something that we cannot hide behind closed doors," Love says.

Each community leader got tested on the spot at city hall in an effort to lead by example.

Le Bonheur's Comprehensive High Impact Prevention team provided two types of instant result tests.

It's a test that will provide peace of mind but most importantly, could save your life.

There are two locations that will be providing testing: Hollywood Community Center and Orange Mound Community Center. These two facilities will be providing testing on Monday, November 27 & Tuesday, November 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Free HIV screenings are provided daily at CHIPMemphis. Click here to book an appointment.

Out Memphis performs free HIV/STI testing every Monday and Wednesday night. For more information on that testing, click here.

