City watch issued for missing teen

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Memphis Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department. 

Lakerrian Davis,17, was last seen on November 10. 

Davis has mental disorders and is not taking his medication.

He is described as  5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and white stripped shirt, and blue jeans pants. 

If you see Davis, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

