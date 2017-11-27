City watch issued for missing teen

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.

Lakerrian Davis,17, was last seen on November 10.

Davis has mental disorders and is not taking his medication.

He is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and white stripped shirt, and blue jeans pants.

If you see Davis, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

