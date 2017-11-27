Bank of Bartlett sending Tigers fans to Orlando for AAC title game

A tiger statue in front of Bank of Bartlett (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The Memphis Tigers are headed to Orlando for their first ever AAC Championship game Saturday.

For the special occasion, Tigers fans are working to find out how they'll show support for their team.

"We're really excited as fans, Chris Willoughby said. "I'm getting texts, and all my friends are talking about it."

Tickets are on sale at the UofM website and campus ticket office starting at $35.

Bank of Bartlett is also offering special deals for fans taking the trip to cheer on the Tigers from the stands.

"We really like to try to make this available to the fans when we can do it economically," Bank of Bartlett CEO Bob Byrd said.

Byrd said the bank is offering packages that include a non-stop flight leaving December 1 and returning after the game December 2, plus hotel accommodations for one night.

The package is $1,189 per person for double occupancy and $1,236 for single occupancy.

Byrd said they hope to get enough takers by Wednesday to solidify the details.

"We also need to give people an opportunity to make other plans if they trip isn't going to sell through," Byrd said.

If you can't make it to the game, Memphis is hosting a watch party at the Liberty Bowl.

The watch party will take place on the field and is free and open to the public.

Gates open at 10 a.m. before 11 a.m. kickoff.

Fans said it's important to show hometown support no matter where you are.

"We've got to support our team. This is our team," Willoughby said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.