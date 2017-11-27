Carjacking leads to crash in Whitehaven

Memphis Police Department is on the hunt for a carjacking suspect.

Police say a male suspect in a Chevy Suburban was driving near the intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Springbrook Avenue when he hit another car and a utility pole.

He then forced the driver of a silver Jetta out and took the vehicle.

The accident caused traffic delays and down power lines in the area.

The police are looking for a silver Jetta with Tennessee license plate 494 NQG.

If you have any information, call police.

