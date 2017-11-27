Carjacking leads to crash in Whitehaven - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Carjacking leads to crash in Whitehaven

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is on the hunt for a carjacking suspect. 

Police say a male suspect in a Chevy Suburban was driving near the intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Springbrook Avenue when he hit another car and a utility pole. 

He then forced the driver of a silver Jetta out and took the vehicle.  

The accident caused traffic delays and down power lines in the area. 

The police are looking for a silver Jetta with Tennessee license plate 494 NQG. 

If you have any information, call police. 

