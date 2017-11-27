Shelby County Chancellor orders injunction on opioid lawsuit

Shelby County Chancellor Jim Kyle ordered a temporary injunction in the ongoing opioid battle in Shelby County. That injunction asked commissioners to cease and desist from taking further action in their opioid lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies, drug distributors, and doctors.

The tort lawsuit filed by the commission is 250 pages long. It names multiple pharmaceutical companies, drug store chains, and at least four out-of-state doctors. The suit said Shelby County spends millions each year to provide and pay for services on behalf of residents addicted to opioids. It also claims aggressive marketing strategies and corporate greed are responsible for the epidemic.

A document from Chancellor Kyle states the Shelby County Charter does not have authority to bring such action on behalf of Shelby County.

You can read the order below:

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.