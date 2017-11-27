Vigil remembers 13-year-old boy shot, killed Saturday

Family and friends gathered for a vigil to remember a 13-year-old boy killed over the weekend.

Saturday, Carl Fowler was shot and killed by his friend, 13-year-old Montez Carr, according to police.

In court Monday, the prosecution read the police affidavit that claims Carr was showing off his father’s 12-gauge shotgun to his friends when it went off, killing his best friend Fowler.

Carr then dragged his friend’s body out into the street and called 911.

The suspect’s father said it was an accident, and they’re devastated because the boy who died was like a second son to them.

“I wanted to come see the crime scene,” said Fowler’s sister Brittany Robertson on Sunday. “I just wanted to come see where my brother was last, because we can’t see him no more; this is all I got.”

No plea was taken Monday, but police said Carr admitted all this to investigators after the shooting.

We asked police if Carr’s parents are going to be charged in this case, and they say that’s still under investigation.

Family, friends, and classmates showed their broken hearts Monday night in the Kirby Middle School gym, remembering Carl.

“So sad to see him gone so soon,” said friend and teammate Justin Nabors.

For friends and teammates, the emotions were too strong remembering a young man who had dreams of growing up to play in the NBA.

His basketball coach says his team is dedicating the season to Carl.

“As long as I'm at Kirby, nobody will ever wear number 5 ever again,” said Carl’s coach Kenneth Kimble.

“If y'all see somebody with a gun just tell them to put it away, if they don't put it away you just walk away,” said Carl's older brother Brandon.

To end the ceremony, the crowd went outside to the front lawn of the school and raised up the family of Carl's friend and alleged killer, also devastated by this tragedy.

“Two lives were taken, Carl and the child that took his life, both lives are gone,” said Carl’s aunt Beverly Pitts.

With that, balloons rose to meet Carl Fowler is the heavens.

