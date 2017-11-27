Neighborhood upset after playground covered in graffiti

A Midtown neighborhood is vowing to clean up a beloved park after it was covered in graffiti.

The Williamson Park is used by residents, children, and schools, but someone decided negative graffiti would be a nice touch.

Gigi Wolfe lives right across the street from the park that is a somewhat hidden gem nestled between houses, a well-maintained park with newly planted trees.



"This is a wonderful park,” Wolfe said. “People come here and exercise daily. Kids play on the playground. I've seen schools come here and have little scrimmages of football."



The graffiti is primarily on the jungle gym with messages on a slide like “LOL White Boy.” “Chris” is written on one side of the slide and other letters.

The least offensive piece of graffiti on the jungle gym is on the Tic Tac Toe cube, where the “O” was made into a face.

The most offensive graffiti is on the backside of the park on the back of a garage. It reads “slut hoe.”



"It's terrible yeah,” said Randy Rotz, who owns the garage with the offending graffiti.



Rotz is in the process of renovating his house.



"We're going to put some primer over it and paint something to cover it up,” Rotz said.



That also includes the playground equipment. The graffiti is not something neighbors want to have to deal with.



"It sucks, but it is what it is,” Rotz said.

The graffiti at Williamson Park was reported to the city's 311 complaint system, but residents may go ahead and clean it up themselves.

