3 Memphis prep stars named Tennessee Mr. Football

Three players from Memphis earned the title of Tennessee Mr. Football in their respective divisions.
Lausanne running back Eric Gray wo the honor for a second time in Division 2 AA, and he's just a junior.
Lausanne will play for its second straight state championship on Saturday.
Running Back Kaylin Grand berry of Raleigh-Egypt takes the Mr. Football award in class Triple-A.
Grandberry set the Shelby County record for rushing touchdowns at 37 while leading the Pharaohs to the state quarterfinals.
CBHS Defensive Lineman Bill Norton won TN. Mr. Football in D-2 Triple A.
Norton helped lead the Brothers to the semifinals with an 11-1 record.
