Tigers prepare for revenge after being 'embarrassed' by UCF

The Memphis Tigers are 10-1 and preparing to face undefeated Central Florida in the AAC title game Saturday.

The Tigers lone loss of the season came to UCF earlier this season in game four.

Now, they'll get another crack at the Knights with a conference title and New Year's 6 Bowl at stake.

"I think after the game there in Orlando, early in the season, we were embarrassed," head coach Mike Norvell said. "We didn't feel like we played to the best of our abilities. We got our hands full. No need to talk about it. We've got to go out there and prepare. We have to be able to go out and put ourselves in position to have success."

Tigers and Knights kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday. Jarvis Greer and Sudu Upadhyay will have the coverage from Orlando starting Friday afternoon on WMC Action News 5.

