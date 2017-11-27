No injuries reported after armed robber takes hostage at Popeyes

Police are investigating after an armed robber briefly held an employee hostage inside Popeyes in Raleigh.

Employees said a man with a gun came in to rob the restaurant on Austin Peay near Yale Road on Monday night.

Panicked parents of employees arrived to pick up their children but had to wait while police talked with them about what they witnessed.

One mother, who didn't want her name used, got a frightening call from her daughter.

"She just cried hollering saying someone put a gun to her head. That's all I know,” she said. “I'm nervous, I'm upset I just called her the police won't come out because they have more questions for her."

The mother said she doesn't want her daughter working at the restaurant anymore.

A father said his son said the robber came in and jumped over the counter, briefly taking one employee hostage before running away.



Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.