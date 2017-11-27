No injuries reported after armed robber takes hostage at Popeyes

An innocent, kind-hearted tweet turned into a logistical nightmare for one college student.More >>
An innocent, kind-hearted tweet turned into a logistical nightmare for one college student.More >>
Police in Sudbury, Massachusetts, pulled over a driver with a massive Christmas tree on the roof of their car.More >>
Police in Sudbury, Massachusetts, pulled over a driver with a massive Christmas tree on the roof of their car.More >>
The annual FedEx St. Jude Classic could soon become a world golf championship event.More >>
The annual FedEx St. Jude Classic could soon become a world golf championship event.More >>
A Southaven alderman pleaded not guilty to charges he hired a prostitute.More >>
A Southaven alderman pleaded not guilty to charges he hired a prostitute.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting at a gas station on Lamar Avenue on Tuesday morning.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting at a gas station on Lamar Avenue on Tuesday morning.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.More >>
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.More >>
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.More >>
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.More >>
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.More >>
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.More >>
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.More >>