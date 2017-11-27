Police searching for Popeyes armed robbery suspects

Officers are searching for the two suspects who robbed a fast food restaurant in Raleigh earlier this week.

On November 27, the suspects walked into Popeyes at 3660 Austin Peay Highway, pulled out handguns, and demanded money from the clerk.

After they got the money, the suspects ran away from the business.

The first suspect is described as a black man wearing all black with a multicolored mask over his face. He also wore a backpack and was armed with a handgun. The second suspect is also described as a black male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and red jogging pants. He was also armed with a handgun.

Panicked parents of employees arrived to pick up their children Monday but had to wait while police talked with them about what they witnessed.

One mother, who didn't want her name used, got a frightening call from her daughter.

"She just cried hollering saying someone put a gun to her head. That's all I know,” she said. “I'm nervous, I'm upset I just called her the police won't come out because they have more questions for her."

The mother said she doesn't want her daughter working at the restaurant anymore.

A father said his son said the robber came in and jumped over the counter, briefly taking one employee hostage before running away.

If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.