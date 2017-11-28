2 shot at Lamar gas station

Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting at a gas station on Lamar Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Marathon station near Pearson Road before 3 a.m.

Two people were hit during the shooting. They were both taken to the hospital.

One victim is in critical condition; the other is in non-critical condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

