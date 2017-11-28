Southaven alderman pleads not guilty to prostitution charge

A Southaven alderman pleaded not guilty to charges he hired a prostitute.

Ronnie Hale, who is also a Memphis firefighter, was arrested last week and charged with procuring prostitution.

Hale's attorney Tony Farese said Hale entered a not guilty plea by letter and did not appear in court.

No trial date has been set.

