Report: St. Jude Classic could become World Golf Championship event

The annual FedEx St. Jude Classic could soon become a world golf championship event.

The current gold championships in Ohio are set to be dissolved after 2018, and according to Cleveland Business News, FedEx may be looking to move the tournament to Memphis.

According to Feinstein, FedEx, the title sponsor for the four playoff events that determine the season-long PGA champion, wants its annual tournament in Memphis, the St. Jude Classic, to be a WGC event. If the sponsor gets its wish, Feinstein said "the plan is to move it to Akron's spot in August."

FedEx is a title sponsor for the tournament and could be behind the move.

If everything falls into place, the tournament would bring the world's best golfers to the Bluff City.

