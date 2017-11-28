MA police pull over driver with massive tree on roof - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MA police pull over driver with massive tree on roof

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Sudbury, MA Police Department) (Source: Sudbury, MA Police Department)
SUDBURY, MA (WMC) -

Police in Sudbury, Massachusetts, pulled over a driver with a massive Christmas tree on the roof of their car.

Police posted a picture of the tree, which is nearly engulfing the car, with a warning to transport your trees safely.

It's unclear if the driver was ticketed.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly