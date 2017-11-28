College student's St. Jude fundraising tweet unexpectedly leads to $40K promise

An innocent, kind-hearted tweet turned into a logistical nightmare for one college student.

The chaos started when Danielle Messina tweeted out her intentions to help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

this time of year is about giving - this year, I am giving back to St. Jude & the families who are supported by their amazing services



every favorite : $.25

every retweet : $.50



go give. go st. Jude!! — dan (@danni_messina) November 25, 2017

Messina, probably assuming the tweet would only seen by family, friends, and maybe a few others, laid down the gauntlet: 25 cents for each like, and 50 for each retweet.

The tweet eventually exploded, hauling in over 400,000 likes and nearly 200,000 retweets in just a few days.

The tweet spawned support from all over, including from one user whose brother is battling Leukemia at St. Jude.

This means a lot to me. My little cousin is currently battling leukemia at st Jude’s down in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/qmLEJUtNIc — Dani (@daniharris1311) November 27, 2017

this just warmed my heart like no other - this is why I am doing it. ???? — dan (@danni_messina) November 27, 2017

Before Danielle could put a stop to the madness, the total money owed from her promise added up to $42,350, according to one Twitter user keeping track.

ha wowza ok - so we are stopping it here ?? — dan (@danni_messina) November 27, 2017

That's a lot of money for your average college student.

didn’t expect it to happen hahaha — dan (@danni_messina) November 27, 2017

Naturally, Danielle lacks the $40,000+ to donate to St. Jude, but she's not stopping her cause there.

She set up a GoFundMe account to help fund her donation to match the numbers put up by her Tweet.

If you'd like to donate to help her cause, click here.

