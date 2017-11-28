Second suspect arrested in mall gun flashing

Memphis Police Department arrested a second suspect seen flashing guns at Oak Court Mall on Tuesday.

A Facebook video of the four surfaced on November 18.

Officers identified the teens as Jaelen Bell, 19, Terrance Jones, 19, Artavius Lipsey, 19, and Tracy Woodall, 18.

Woodall was arrested Tuesday by police. He is being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Lipsey and Bell are still at large.

If you know their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

