Second suspect arrested in Oak Court gun flashing

Memphis Police Department arrested a second suspect seen flashing guns at Oak Court Mall.

A Facebook video of the four surfaced on November 18.

Officers identified the teens as Jaelen Bell, 19, Terrance Jones, 19, Artavius Lipsey, 19, and Tracy Woodall, 18.

Woodall and Jones have been arrested. Both are in jail facing unlawful possession of a weapon charge.

Jones is also charged with aggravated assault for a separate incident. Police said Jones was armed and threatened a tow truck driver on October 24.

Lipsey and Bell are still at large.

If you know their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

