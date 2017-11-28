Second suspect arrested in Oak Court gun flashing

One of the most popular Broadway musicals of all time is making a return to Orpheum Theatre.More >>
One of the most popular Broadway musicals of all time is making a return to Orpheum Theatre.More >>
A wildfire consumed a house in Shelby County, according to a spokesperson for Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A wildfire consumed a house in Shelby County, according to a spokesperson for Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects after a reported shooting near a steel supply company in the Uptown area of Memphis .More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects after a reported shooting near a steel supply company in the Uptown area of Memphis .More >>
Memphis International Airport TSA agents presented prohibited items Tuesday that were confiscated from passengers trying to board airplanes in Memphis.More >>
Memphis International Airport TSA agents presented prohibited items Tuesday that were confiscated from passengers trying to board airplanes in Memphis.More >>
U.S. Marshals believed a wanted fugitive with warrants in five different jurisdictions is in Memphis.More >>
U.S. Marshals believed a wanted fugitive with warrants in five different jurisdictions is in Memphis.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.More >>
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.More >>
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.More >>
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.More >>
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.More >>