Police release surveillance footage of Popeyes robbers

Memphis Police Department released surveillance footage of two robbers who stole from a Popeyes on Monday night.

The robbery took place before 8 p.m. at the store on the corner of Winchester Road and Kirby Parkway. Two men can be seen in the surveillance footage walking into the store with handguns.

Police said shots were fired during the robbery, but no one was injured.

It was the first of two Popeyes robberies in Memphis Monday night. Soon after, robbers hit the store on Austin Peay Highway. In that robbery, an employee was briefly held hostage, but no one was injured.

The suspects drove off in a four-door burgundy vehicle, possibly a Pontiac Sunfire.

