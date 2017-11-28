TSA gives tips on prohibited items, holiday travel

Memphis International Airport TSA agents presented prohibited items Tuesday that were confiscated from passengers trying to board airplanes in Memphis.

The items include toy guns, a drill, snow globes, and even a bucket filled with live ammunition.

TSA said it wanted to show the items in an effort to remind passengers what is prohibited. The agency said it hoped the reminder would help make it easier and quicker for everyone getting through security this holiday season.

TSA also said they are seeing an increase in guns at checkpoints across the nation.

So far this year, a record 3,600 firearms were discovered at airports in the U.S.

In Memphis, 26 weapons have been confiscated to date.

As you travel during the holidays, the TSA wants to reminder passengers that making a simple mistake when packing a firearm will cost you.

A maximum civil penalty with the TSA is up to $7500.

