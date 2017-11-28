Organizations work to give teens bikes on Giving Tuesday

Two community organizations partnered to put bikes in the hands of South Memphis teens, and they're asking for donations on Giving Tuesday.

Revolutions Bicycle Cooperative and The Works, a community development program in South Memphis, are asking for $300 donations to give the teenagers bikes. The donation includes the bike, a helmet, locks, and lights for each teen.

They're aiming to give to at least 25 teenagers that were recruited from local high schools like Hamilton, Soulsville, Booker T. Washington, and community groups.

"We thought this was a really nice opportunity to end this giving season," said Sylvia Crum, Executive Director at Revolutions Bicycle Co-op.

Both Crum and Roshun Austin, C.E.O. of The Works, went overseas to the Netherlands for a bike study tour.

Austin said once she saw how bicycles were integrated there she wanted to bring what she learned back to help her community.

"More than 50 percent of the residents in our area don't own automobiles," said Austin.

Austin said the solution towards economic gain and the quality of life in South Memphis could be found in bikes. She hopes the teens can led the whole community to change.

"If we get youth involved, they often bring the families. Mothers and fathers get engaged after following their youth to see what they're doing," said Austin.

You can donate through the by clicking here or through their Facebook page.

