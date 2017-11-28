Consider donating to Down Syndrome Association on #GivingTuesday

Giving Tuesday is an annual global movement to encourage philanthropy and show generosity.



On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, the world comes together for a day of giving back to the community.



More than 45,000 corporate and nonprofit organizations in more than 71 countries have participated in this initiative.

Giving Tuesday celebrates compassion, generosity and love. On this special day, an act of kindness can work miracles.

The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis is raising money for its current projects to support the dream of building a better facility to fulfill its mission to make every individual with Down syndrome count and to empower them, their families, and the community through support, education, training, and social events.

