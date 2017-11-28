20 arrested for using fake ID to get hired

Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested 20 people accused of using fake information to gain employment at Expeditors International in Memphis.

THP said these people used fake permanent resident, social security, and Tennessee driver licenses to get a job with the company.

THP's Criminal Investigative Division signed arrest warrants for forgery and criminal simulation.

“Identity theft has become a huge problem across the country,” THP Colonel Tracy Trott said. “The THP has a dedicated unit to investigate these types of fraudulent crimes in Tennessee. We will continue to arrest and prosecute these criminals that intend to steal the identity of our citizens. “

Expeditors International said the people who were arrested were employed by a "third party, temporary personnel service provider." The company said it "is committed to complying with all applicable laws and cooperated fully with the arresting officials."

