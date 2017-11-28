Wildfire spreads, destroys Shelby County home

A wildfire consumed a house in Shelby County, according to a spokesperson for Shelby County Fire Department.

The house was located near the intersection of Benjestown Road and Robertson Road.

James Daniels lives in the area.

He says the house that burned down had been vacant for a couple of years, and says with all the debris on the property he’s not surprised it went up in flames.

“[It's] a big nuisance,” he said. “They won’t clean it up.”

That was not only the only fire crews had to put out. They received multiple calls of grass fires along Robertson. It turned thousands of feet of what had been green grass black.

Brent Perkins with the Shelby County Fire Department says wind helped spread the blaze.

“The dry weather is a factor as to why these things spread so quickly,” he said.

Crews from Shelby County, Memphis and Millington finally got the fire under control before it got to Daniels’ home.

The Fire Marshall is investigating what caused the massive blaze.

No injuries have been reported from this fire.

