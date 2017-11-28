'Armed and dangerous' fugitive thought to be in Memphis

A middle school band director stole at least $133,064 from the band's booster club, according to Tennessee Comptroller's Office.More >>
A middle school band director stole at least $133,064 from the band's booster club, according to Tennessee Comptroller's Office.More >>
Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer made a surprise major donation on Giving Tuesday to a Memphis charity at a luncheon where she was the star attraction.More >>
Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer made a surprise major donation on Giving Tuesday to a Memphis charity at a luncheon where she was the star attraction.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person in critical condition.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person in critical condition.More >>
Shelby County Commissioner Heidi Shafer delivered a letter to Mayor Mark Luttrell over his veto of the commission's opioid lawsuit.More >>
Shelby County Commissioner Heidi Shafer delivered a letter to Mayor Mark Luttrell over his veto of the commission's opioid lawsuit.More >>
Phelps Security is looking to hire.More >>
Phelps Security is looking to hire.More >>
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
Thibodaux police are investigating an alleged self-inflicted shooting that claimed the life of a Louisiana fishing show host.More >>
Thibodaux police are investigating an alleged self-inflicted shooting that claimed the life of a Louisiana fishing show host.More >>
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.More >>
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.More >>
An infant suffered a fractured skull when his mother threw him at his father during an argument, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
An infant suffered a fractured skull when his mother threw him at his father during an argument, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
There's no stopping the determination of two little girls. That's what Lexington mom Katie English learned after she caught her 3-year-old twin daughters, Quinn and Delainey, insistently requesting the family's Alexa device to play the musical stylings of Hootie and the Goldfish.More >>
There's no stopping the determination of two little girls. That's what Lexington mom Katie English learned after she caught her 3-year-old twin daughters, Quinn and Delainey, insistently requesting the family's Alexa device to play the musical stylings of Hootie and the Goldfish.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>