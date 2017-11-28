'Armed and dangerous' fugitive thought to be in Memphis

U.S. Marshals believe a wanted fugitive with warrants in five different jurisdictions is in Memphis.

Laddarrius Deshan Brown, AKA LD, is wanted by U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff's Department, Decatur County Sheriff's Department, Carroll County Sheriff's Department, and Madison County Sheriff's Department for multiple crimes spanning from Memphis to Nashville.

LD is accused of three counts of attempted first-degree murder and numerous counts of burglary. He's also a known member of the Vice Lords street gang.

Investigators said he's known to visit the Castalia neighborhood in Memphis.

U.S. Marshals said LD should be considered armed and dangerous. Please call 1-877-926-8332 if you see or know anything that could help investigators bring LD into custody.

[Editor's note: The original wording in this story incorrectly said LD was wanted on first-degree murder charges. The current story correctly reflects that those charges are for attempted first-degree murder.]

