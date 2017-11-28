FedEx buys newly designed airplanes

FedEx is adding to its fleet of aircraft.

FedEx Express is buying 50 new Cessna SkyCourier 408 airplanes with the option of buying 50 more.

The airplanes will be delivered by mid-2020.

FedEx said it worked with Textron Aviation in Wichita, Kansas, to design and develop the new airplane model.

The new airplane will have a twin-engine, digital cockpit, and flat floor cabin capable of holding 6,000 pounds.

FedEx said the newly designed airplanes will help FedEx to provide even faster service to air freight customers who ship to or from smaller markets in its network.

