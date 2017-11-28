MATA plans detour routes during St. Jude Marathon - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MATA plans detour routes during St. Jude Marathon

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The 2017 St. Jude Marathon is this Saturday, and with it are some detours in Downtown Memphis.

Several MATA bus routes will be on detour routes from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Click here to see a list of all the routes and changes.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly