Tracking the St. Jude Marathon traffic, detours, and closures

The St. Jude Marathon is this Saturday, and with it are some detours downtown.More >>
The St. Jude Marathon is this Saturday, and with it are some detours downtown.More >>
A man is in stable condition after a shooting at Mynt Lounge on Hacks Cross Road early Saturday morning, Memphis police confirm.More >>
A man is in stable condition after a shooting at Mynt Lounge on Hacks Cross Road early Saturday morning, Memphis police confirm.More >>
Thousands of runners are getting a good night's sleep ahead of the St. Jude Marathon that starts first thing in the morning.More >>
Thousands of runners are getting a good night's sleep ahead of the St. Jude Marathon that starts first thing in the morning.More >>
The annual Collierville Christmas Parade was held Friday, but one group says it was blocked from taking part.More >>
The annual Collierville Christmas Parade was held Friday, but one group says it was blocked from taking part.More >>
Multiple families were left homeless after a fire tore through their apartment complex Friday night.More >>
Multiple families were left homeless after a fire tore through their apartment complex Friday night.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.More >>
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>