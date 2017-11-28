Tracking the St. Jude Marathon traffic, detours, and closures - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tracking the St. Jude Marathon traffic, detours, and closures

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The 2017 St. Jude Marathon is this Saturday, and with it are some detours in Downtown Memphis.

Several MATA bus routes will be on detour routes from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Additionally, the race route will affect the roadways of Riverside Drive (Downtown Entertainment District), A.W. Willis / North Parkway, Jackson Ave. (Medical District & Midtown / Rhodes University area), East Parkway, Cooper St (Cooper & Young), Southern and Lamar back into the downtown area (and points in-between). 

From 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., expect heavy police presence and traffic delays with temporary closures at the following locations: 

  • 2nd at Madison south bound to Beale St. / MLK
  • BB King at Madison
  • Front at Monroe
  • 4th at Monroe
  • Union at November 6th
  • BB King at Peabody Place
  • Main St. at G.E. Patterson / Carolina
  • Court St. to BB King from 2nd at Danny Thomas
  • Front St. from Beale to Shadyac
  • Poplar to Shadyac
  • Danny Thomas (southbound) at A.W. Willis
  • Danny Thomas on /off ramps Union and Madison
  • Union between Cleveland to Marshall (Sun Studio)
  • Additional intersections as required during heavy pedestrian/athlete times 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

