Tracking the St. Jude Marathon traffic, detours, and closures

The 2017 St. Jude Marathon is this Saturday, and with it are some detours in Downtown Memphis.

Several MATA bus routes will be on detour routes from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Click here to see a list of all the MATA routes and changes.

Additionally, the race route will affect the roadways of Riverside Drive (Downtown Entertainment District), A.W. Willis / North Parkway, Jackson Ave. (Medical District & Midtown / Rhodes University area), East Parkway, Cooper St (Cooper & Young), Southern and Lamar back into the downtown area (and points in-between).

From 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., expect heavy police presence and traffic delays with temporary closures at the following locations:

2nd at Madison southbound to Beale St. / MLK

BB King at Madison

Front at Monroe

4th at Monroe

Union at November 6th

BB King at Peabody Place

Main St. at G.E. Patterson / Carolina

Court St. to BB King from 2nd at Danny Thomas

Front St. from Beale to Shadyac

Poplar to Shadyac

Danny Thomas (southbound) at A.W. Willis

Danny Thomas on /off ramps Union and Madison

Union between Cleveland to Marshall (Sun Studio)

Additional intersections as required during heavy pedestrian/athlete times

You can watch part of the marathon below:

