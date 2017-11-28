Argument ends with 1 dead, 1 at large

One person is dead, one is injured, and a third is at large after an argument in North Memphis.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Looney Avenue and Montgomery Street.

Investigators said three men were arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot the other two. One of those men died; the other was taken to the hospital.

The shooter drove off in a white truck. He has not been identified or located.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.