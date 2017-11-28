Middle school band director steals $133K from booster club

A middle school band director stole at least $133,064 from the band's booster club, according to Tennessee Comptroller's Office.

Investigators said Jason Seek used a variety of schemes to steal from the booster club between December 2011 and November 2016.

Seek withdrew cash, used the booster club’s debit card, wrote checks, and transferred money from the booster club account for his personal benefit. Investigators noted that most of the cash withdrawals coincided with trips to various gambling establishments around the country.

The investigation began when Collierville Schools noticed some suspicious bank records related to Seek.

One confronted with the investigation, Seek admitted to investigators that he used booster club money for personal expenses. He resigned his position at Collierville Schools on April 20, 2017.

“Booster clubs are required by law to adopt procedures for safeguarding money, but many organizations have failed to do so,” Comptroller Justin P. Wilson said. “For most of the five-year period, the former band director was the only person who handled the booster club’s money. When one person has total control, it invites the possibility of wrongdoing.”

Collierville Schools released a statement Tuesday, saying in part:

In the spring of 2016, both the principal and the financial secretary of Collierville Middle School became suspicious of irregularities in the financial documents submitted by Mr. Seek on behalf of the Collierville Band Boosters. In compliance with state law and established district procedures, the school immediately notified both the superintendent and the Office of the Comptroller. Based upon the preliminary results of the Comptroller’s investigation, Mr. Seek was suspended without pay from Collierville Schools on November 21, 2016, and never returned to work. Mr. Seek subsequently resigned from Collierville Schools on April 20, 2017, rather than face tenure charges before the Board of Education.

