Oxford native named top male track and field athlete

United States' Sam Kendricks celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's pole vault final during the World Athletics Championships in London Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

We are sending a High 5 to an Oxford-native and Olympian.

Sam Kendricks has been named the top male athlete in track and field.

Kendricks had a perfect pole-vaulting season, winning all 17 of his competitions over 15 months, all across the world.

He will be presented the 2017 Jesse Owens Athlete of the Year award on Saturday.

Kendricks also won a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

When asked about the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, he said that is when he will be his strongest, but he says he is focusing on “the now.”

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.