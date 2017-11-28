Phelps Security hosts job fair - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Phelps Security hosts job fair

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Phelps Security) (Source: Phelps Security)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Phelps Security is looking to hire.

The security company is hosting a job fair for possible employees Thursday, November 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the company's headquarters (located at 4932 Park Avenue in Memphis).

Employees must meet the following requirements to be considered:

  • No criminal convictions
  • Working telephone
  • Reliable transportation
  • High school diploma/GED
  • 18+ years old
  • 5 years of work history
  • 3 professional references
  • Valid driver's license

If you meet those requirements and are interested, be prepared to interview when you bring your resume to the job fair.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly