Phelps Security hosts job fair

Phelps Security is looking to hire.

The security company is hosting a job fair for possible employees Thursday, November 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the company's headquarters (located at 4932 Park Avenue in Memphis).

Employees must meet the following requirements to be considered:

No criminal convictions

Working telephone

Reliable transportation

High school diploma/GED

18+ years old

5 years of work history

3 professional references

Valid driver's license

If you meet those requirements and are interested, be prepared to interview when you bring your resume to the job fair.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.