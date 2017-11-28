1 critical after Los Gatos Ct. shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 critical after Los Gatos Ct. shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Los Gatos Court, off the intersection of Mt. Moriah and Clarke roads.

The male victim was taken to St. Francis by private vehicle.

No suspect information is available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly