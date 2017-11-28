Market owner forced to forfeit almost $70K from alleged food stamp fraud

Market owner forced to forfeit almost $70K from alleged food sta - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Officers raided the building in April 2017 (Source: WMC Action News 5 Archives) Officers raided the building in April 2017 (Source: WMC Action News 5 Archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The federal government is forcing a Memphis store owner to forfeit nearly $70,000 that allegedly came from food stamp fraud.

The investigation stems from a raid on April 14, 2017, at the Southern Meat Market on Park Avenue.

Investigators from the Secret Service and USDA said suspicious EBT card transactions were detected and there was evidence the benefits were being "trafficked" for cash.

Agents searched the owner's safe deposit box and found a $69,272 check that the owner had written out to his own company.

