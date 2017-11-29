Family: 18-year-old who said she was kidnapped found safe

A woman who said she was kidnapped in South Memphis said she was found safe, according to her family.

Police said Malynda Townsend, 18, was last seen near the intersection of Asa Drive and Belz Boulevard.

Townsend left for the grocery store around 4 p.m. Tuesday, but never returned.

Police said she made a phone call saying she had been grabbed.

She was located after 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

