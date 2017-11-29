Family: 18-year-old who said she was kidnapped found safe - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Family: 18-year-old who said she was kidnapped found safe

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Malynda Townsend (Source: MPD) Malynda Townsend (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A woman who said she was kidnapped in South Memphis said she was found safe, according to her family.

Police said Malynda Townsend, 18, was last seen near the intersection of Asa Drive and Belz Boulevard.

Townsend left for the grocery store around 4 p.m. Tuesday, but never returned.

Police said she made a phone call saying she had been grabbed.

She was located after 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

