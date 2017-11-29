Police searching for kidnapped woman

Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman believed to be kidnapped.

Police said Malynda Townsend, 18, was last seen on Asa Drive.

Townsend left for the grocery store around 4 p.m. Tuesday, but never returned.

Police said she made a phone call saying she had been grabbed.

However, she is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, 100 pounds, with medium complexion and hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing black glasses with mint green sides, a black and white striped sweater, black tights, and brown snow boots.

She may be in a red Cadillac CTS with Texas plates.

If you know where she may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

