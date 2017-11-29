Man wanted for trying to rob restaurant with rifle

Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who tried to rob a restaurant with a rifle.

The attempted robbery happened at Formosa on Quince Road on November 24 at 6:15 p.m.

The man entered the store in a green overcoat with a black hoodie and black pants. Police said he pulled out a rifle and demanded money.

However, the man ran from the store before taking any money.

If you know where this man is, call 901-528-2274.

