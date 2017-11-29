Man wanted for robbing Lamar Dollar General

Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who robbed a Dollar General store in the middle of the day.

The robbery happened Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Dollar General on Lamar Avenue.

Police said the man entered the store with a gun, took the cash box, and ran.

If you know where this man is, call 901-528-CASH.

