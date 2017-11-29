Family suing Air Force in Texas church shooting

A family who lost eight loved ones in the Texas church shooting is suing the U.S. Military.

Joe and Claryce Holcombe have filed a wrongful death claim against the Air Force.

A total of 25 people were killed when Devin Kelley opened fire inside Sutherland Springs Baptist Church.

The lawsuit says the Air Force should have reported Kelley's domestic violence convictions to a federal agency, which would have stopped him from legally purchasing fire-arms.

The Air Force said the lapse in Kelley's case was not an isolated incident.

They blame problems in training and compliance.

It is unclear what financial compensation the family is asking for.

