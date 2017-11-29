Monday @ 10: A million dollar landlord leaves tenant a dump

Heather told Andy Wise she was betreyed and misled by her landlord. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

On the door of a small rental property in the Highland Heights area of East Memphis is a bold sign with the words "KEEP OUT."

Heather Miller-Tyner, the former tenant, met her soon-to-be landlord at the property just a week before code enforcement posted the sign.

When Miller-Tyner paid her $1,200 deposit to rent the small house, she had no idea she'd moved into a building with major problems.

"There's a lot of interior leaks going on. There's mold inside the house," said a Memphis code inspector.

Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise discovered the condemned property is owned by a million dollar high roller.

Monday at 10, Andy Wise will show you the one app that would have kept Miller-Tyner from signing a lease on a million dollar landlord's dump.

