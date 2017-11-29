Graceland gets a special visit from 'Full House' star

Graceland got a special visitor last week.

Actor John Stamos made a special appearance in the king's castle.

Stamos is the voice behind the iPad tour in the museum.

During his visit he had a little fun surprising guests, asking them if they knew voice behind the tour.

He posted the moments on his Instagram.

A post shared by Elvis Presley's Graceland (@visitgraceland) on Nov 22, 2017 at 9:32pm PST

