Graceland gets a special visit from 'Full House' star

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Graceland got a special visitor last week. 

Actor John Stamos made a special appearance in the king's castle. 

Stamos is the voice behind the iPad tour in the museum. 

During his visit he had a little fun surprising guests, asking them if they knew voice behind the tour. 

He posted the moments on his Instagram. 

