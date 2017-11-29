Graceland gets a special visit from 'Full House' star

Memphis Police Department arrested one of four teens seen flashing guns at Oak Court Mall.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested one of four teens seen flashing guns at Oak Court Mall.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a second suspect seen flashing guns at Oak Court Mall.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a second suspect seen flashing guns at Oak Court Mall.More >>
More controversy Wednesday in Shelby County Commission chambers over an ongoing opioid lawsuit that has some commissioners and chairwoman Heidi Shafer sparring with the mayor. Shafer is now asking Mayor Mark Luttrell to go to mediation.
More controversy Wednesday in Shelby County Commission chambers over an ongoing opioid lawsuit that has some commissioners and chairwoman Heidi Shafer sparring with the mayor. Shafer is now asking Mayor Mark Luttrell to go to mediation.
Shelby County Fire Department and Arlington Fire Department are responding to an explosion at an Arlington business.More >>
Shelby County Fire Department and Arlington Fire Department are responding to an explosion at an Arlington business.More >>
A FedEx truck crashed off if an interstate and landed on a highway, killing the driver and critically injured a passenger.More >>
A FedEx truck crashed off if an interstate and landed on a highway, killing the driver and critically injured a passenger.More >>
Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.More >>
Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.More >>
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.More >>
A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
A child trying to kill a bed bug is responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.More >>
A child trying to kill a bed bug is responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.More >>
Law enforcement in Decatur County is investigating a former Bainbridge Teacher who is accused of assaulting a 6-year-old student with autism. Investigators say this happened at the Pathways Educational Program in Bainbridge.More >>
Law enforcement in Decatur County is investigating a former Bainbridge Teacher who is accused of assaulting a 6-year-old student with autism. Investigators say this happened at the Pathways Educational Program in Bainbridge.More >>