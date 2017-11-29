Big River Crossing goes blue in support of Tigers

The City of Memphis is showing love to its university as the football team prepares for one of the biggest games in school history.

The Memphis Tigers play UCF this weekend for the American Athletic Conference Championship, and the city is turning Tiger Blue.

Big River Crossing will be lit up blue in support of the Tigers starting Thursday night.

Mayor Jim Strickland encouraged the rest of the city go blue in support of the team as well.

Go Tigers!

